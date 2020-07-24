Schnucks recalling fresh ground beef at Bloomington store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHNUCKS_1508435638025.jpg

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Schnucks located at 1701 E. Empire St. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased on Thursday, July 23.

Officials said the products being recalled may contain metal shaving caused by an equipment malfunction.

Products being recalled include:

  • Fresh Ground Round
  • Extra Lean Ground
  • Fresh Ground Sirloin
  • Fresh Ground Chuck

Schnucks is encouraging customers who purchased fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of July 24, 2020, to return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

So far. there have been zero reported illnesses or injuries. The company claims this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions are also encouraged to contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News