Schnucks recalling fresh ground beef at Bloomington store

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Schnucks located at 1701 E. Empire St. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased on Thursday, July 23.

Officials said the products being recalled may contain metal shaving caused by an equipment malfunction.

Products being recalled include:

Fresh Ground Round

Extra Lean Ground

Fresh Ground Sirloin

Fresh Ground Chuck

Schnucks is encouraging customers who purchased fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of July 24, 2020, to return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

So far. there have been zero reported illnesses or injuries. The company claims this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions are also encouraged to contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

