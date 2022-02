Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With more winter weather on the way, one local grocery retailer is closing its doors for the afternoon on Wednesday.

The following Schnucks stores will close at 1 p.m.:

Bloomington

Normal

Knoxville Crossing

Pekin

Peoria

Montvale

Sangamon

The following Schnucks stores will close at 3 p.m.:

Champaign

Mahomet

Savoy

Urbana

These stores will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. However, staff said they will continue to evaluate conditions and make any further updates to the operating hours as needed.