CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Things are heating up for school board elections in both Peoria and McLean County.

On Tuesday there will be two hearings concerning the seat for Peoria School Board District 1. Board President Martha Ross and her opponent Keisha Alexander are challenging the validity of each other’s petition signatures to end up on the April ballot. This is a situation Peoria County Election officials have never seen before.

“No I have never seen two candidates challenge each other before. So, that’s a first,” Executive Director of Peoria County Election Commission Elizabeth Gannon said.

Ross denied WMBD’s request for an interview stating she wants to do more research before publicly speaking on the matter. But she filed an objection to Alexander’s petition for candidacy on Dec. 27. Alexander’s daughter and campaign manager Chama St. Louis filed an objection the same day.

“We want to make sure that folks who are getting on the ballot are getting on the ballot in an honest way.”

If neither candidate has 200 valid signatures their names will not be on the ballot, but they can file to be write-in candidates.

In McLean County, the Electoral Board Commission will also have a hearing on Tuesday. This one concerns all new candidates for the Unit 5 School Board elections. Dennis Frank filed an objection against Alex Williams saying Williams turned in an incomplete form. Brad Wurth filed an objection against Mark Stephen Adams II saying Adams filled out an incorrect form.

The District 150 hearings will be at 11 a.m. and noon in the County Board Room at the Peoria County Courthouse at 324 Main Street in Peoria. Unit 5 hearings will be at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Government Center at 115 East Washington Street in Bloomington.