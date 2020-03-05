School Canceled for Illini Bluffs District 327, due to water concerns

GLASFORD, Ill – Illini Bluffs School Administration canceled school Thursday due to a water issue in its buildings.

Principal Keith Brown alerted administration Wednesday of a possible concern during scheduled maintenance. The district proceeded to consult the Department of Health, medical professionals, and poison control.

The school district also contacted Illinois American Water and was assured that the water in Glasford is not affected.

A qualified agency is expected to conduct tests throughout the school on Thursday to ensure the water is safe for use.

The district will make a decision Thursday afternoon about if school will be back in session Friday along with after school activities.

Principal Keith Brown says if you have any questions to please contact the Illini Bluffs School District at (309) 389-2231.

