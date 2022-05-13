PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria school janitor gets a special surprise after forty years of work Friday.

St. Thomas School and Parish’s head custodian Gary Thompson is retiring at the end of the school year.

He’s been at the school for forty years.

Kids lined the hallways to congratulate him and celebrate all his hard work at St. Thomas. He was also given a signed picture and letter from the Vikings, his favorite football team.

Thompson said he’s going to miss the people and kids that made the last four decades special.

“It makes me feel really great and really appreciated, and I’m very thankful I’ve got such a good people here at St. Thomas and they’ve always been good. The whole forty years I’ve been here,” Thomas said.

Thompson also received a plaque in his honor that will be hung up in the school. Saturday, St. Thomas is hosting an open house to celebrate his retirement with the community