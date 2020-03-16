School closures considered ‘Act of God’ days, PPS unveils plan to distribute food to students amid closure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has declared Tuesday through March 30 “Act of God Days” for all schools in Illinois, meaning that these days will not need to be made up at the end of the school year.

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat sent an email to Peoria Public Schools family members clarifying that through March 30, attendance will not be taken, no assignments will be given, and no student grades issued.

Kherat also said there will be 18 food distribution sites set up across the city based off the high schools. These distribution sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the days off. This includes the week of spring break and any child 18 years old and younger can pick up meals at these sites.

The locations include:

Richwoods High School

Mark Bills Middle School

Hines Primary School

Jamieson School

Rolling Acres Middle School

The Greater Peoria YMCA (7000 N. Fleming Lane)

Peoria High School

Lincoln K-8 School

Maude Sanders Primary

Roosevelt Magnet School Glen Oak Community Learning Center

First Federated Church (3601 N. Sheridan Road)

Salvation Army (2903 W Nebraska Ave.)

Manual High School

Valeska Hinton

Calvin Coolidge Middle School

Harrison Community Learning Center

South Side Community Center (1618 S. Laramie St.)

Additionally, the Salvation Army will be doing mobile meals to certain locations throughout the city, including Taft Homes, Harrison Homes, and the River West area.

Kherat noted that the Illinois State Board of Education said continuity of education can still occur through other learning resources. She encouraged families to continue exposing their children to education during their days off through resources on the schools’ websites.

The school district is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns on the food distribution to call the United Way at 211 or (309) 999-4029. More information can also be found here.