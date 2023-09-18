BARTONVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Greater Peoria EDC and University of Illinois students are joining forces with School District 68 to call for safer routes to schools.

Limestone Township and the Village of Bartonville are submitting an application for the Safe Routes to School grant.

If approved, the grant would allow for new sidewalks and infrastructure improvements around Monroe School, Limestone High School and Oak Grove West School.

Limestone Township Supervisor Derek Roemer said it’s vital for students to feel safe on their way to school.

“We want people to feel safe where they’re living and safe being able to get to school and a lot of that comes with having safe ways to get there. As well as there’s always a push for a more active lifestyle and active transportation so we want to start that at a younger age of getting them to school in a variety of ways,” said Roemer.

If approved for the grant, each school would get $250,000.