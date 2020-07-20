School District 87 updates their Back to School Plan online

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — District 87’s website was updated with a Back to School Plan Monday.

District 87 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barry M. Reilly said the plan will prioritize the safety of students.

“I’m confident our district has put forth a plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our students while maintaining a dynamic learning environment,” Reilly said.

The Back to School plan was made with guidelines from the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Public Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and survey results from over 1,200 local families.

District 87 families will be able to choose between in-person and remote learning for the fall 2020 semesters. Families must choose between the two options between July 20 and August 4.

All student and staff will be required to wear a mask in school buildings and busses, students will be required to bring their own masks. The district will have extra masks available.

Social Distance of six feet will be observed in the school as much as possible, and signage will be put up around the school to encourage one-way traffic. Bus routes will be modified to keep the number of riders in the vehicle at no more than 50.

A frequently asked question document will be released later this week. The full Back to School plan can be found on their website.

District 87 officials have clarified that a remote learning option is not available for Pre-K students at Sarah Raymond, and that the plan has been updated to clarify that. Students in grades K-12 will have the option of remote learning or learning in person.

