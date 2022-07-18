PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inflation is continuing to affect consumers’ ways of living and since school starts back soon, parents are now expected to spend more than usual on school supplies.
Below is a list of school drives happening around Peoria.
- State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth: One Peoria Community | July 19th, 12 PM-PM at Glen Oak Park
- Peoria Friendship House: Back to School Block Party | July 29th, 5 PM-6:30 PM
- Peoria Afro-American & other organizations: Backpack Drive | July 30th at Tri County Urban League