PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria public schools start next week and some administrators at Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center went on a “Because We Care” walk to remind students and families.

They walked around surrounding neighborhoods and battled the heat, reminding students with past attendance issues that school will start soon.

They also passed out information about important dates for next school year. Principal Fabian Daniels was involved in the event, and she hopes families realize how much they care about their students’ success.

“We care about the students, they’re apart of our school family, and their families are apart of our school family, and I know that many of our families know that we care about them, but this is just a reminder that school is starting next week,” Daniels said.

Middle school counselor Bianca Brown was also there and said they offer incentives for students regarding attendance. She wants families to realize they’re all in this together.

“We are all a team and we can work together for their students’ success but not just their students’ success, understanding that this is their community and we’re here to support,” Brown said.

The first day of school for Peoria public schools is next Wednesday, Aug. 2.