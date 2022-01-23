School hosts open house to kick off National Lutheran Schools Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — National Lutheran Schools Week began Sunday, Jan. 23. To celebrate, Concordia Lutheran School in Peoria hosted an open house to encourage enrollment.

School staff said the students have spirit activities planned throughout the week.

Lutheran schools have seen an uptick in enrollment since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Concordia’s Admissions Director, Nancy Gregg.

She said she loves the community she found at Concordia, and how well they are faring during the pandemic.

“There is a lot of pressure to keep going, but we really have such a fantastic community, family built into the school,” she said. “So, teachers are helping teachers, people are picking up, everybody wants to chip in and make it work.”

Gregg said the school is still feeling the heat of the teacher and substitute teacher shortage. She said the school has had retired teachers return to fill the gap.