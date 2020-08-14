School House Express helps parents prepare for the school year, offers skills and subject guides

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the school year, many parents are preparing additional educational resources for their kids.

At The School House Express, owner Nikki Cole said one of the biggest concerns she heard from parents was about students falling behind.

“There’s a lot of great resources online for free for those digital components,” said Cole. “What they’re coming in here is looking for things for family time to get away from the screen and still have that educational experience.”

School House Express is offering skills and subject guides that list goals and marks students should be able to accomplish by the end of the year.

Cole said keeping kids engaged and interested in learning will be key for this school year. She said many parents are planning to help teach their students this fall and that guides and resources can make a difference in at-home and virtual learning.

“It’s about providing them the tools that they can use to succeed in helping teach their little ones,” Cole said. “So a lot of the times the parents might need a refresher in some of the math courses or science courses, so we’re here to help guide them the best we can.”

Cole also said at School House Express, she can help parents find the right resources to fit their needs.

