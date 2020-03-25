“School is out but our kids still need to learn and have a schedule,” mom creates productive homeschool schedule for parents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local mom is making sure parents and caregivers are creating healthy “at-home” environments for homeschooled children during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kristie Hubbard said she created a school-like schedule to keep kids in a regular routine. Hubbard said research shows keeping kids on a schedule will help children set expectations, clear rewards and consequences, and a healthier mindset.
She said her schedule is a tool that will help children feel safe during this pandemic.
I believe that all parents and caregivers want to keep their kids safe and to give them everything that they can to help them be successful in life, but some just don’t have the tools yet. I created this schedule as a tool that parents and caregivers can use and adjust as needed. My ultimate goal is encourage parents and caregivers to create the healthiest “At-Home” environments that they possibly can.Kirstie Hubbard