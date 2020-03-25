“School is out but our kids still need to learn and have a schedule,” mom creates productive homeschool schedule for parents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local mom is making sure parents and caregivers are creating healthy “at-home” environments for homeschooled children during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kristie Hubbard said she created a school-like schedule to keep kids in a regular routine. Hubbard said research shows keeping kids on a schedule will help children set expectations, clear rewards and consequences, and a healthier mindset.

She said her schedule is a tool that will help children feel safe during this pandemic.