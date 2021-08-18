School safety chief cautions drivers to watch out for school buses, crosswalks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As kids go back to school, school officials are reminding everyone to be vigilant for school buses and crosswalks.

Both lanes of traffic must stop when a school bus is stopped and has flashing lights.

Demario Boone, director of school safety at Peoria Public Schools, warned that blowing past a stopped bus can have serious consequences.

“The worst things could happen if somebody goes by a bus. A kid could be hit, you could lose your license, [and] that’s a very hefty fine. So please when you see those busses, when you see those flashing lights, just stop faraway, so kids can cross the front of the bus. Sometimes kids may try to cross the back of the bus,” he said.

He said drivers should also be mindful of dismissal times and plan accordingly.

“Be cognizant students get dismissed at 2:00, 2:50, and 3:40, so if that is the time you’re driving, make sure you’re paying the most attention,” he said.

Boone reminds drivers to be vigilant, as crosswalks and flashing signs are “no good if drivers aren’t paying attention.”