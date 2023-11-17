UPDATE (3:20 p.m.)– Peoria police are wrapping up and beginning to clear the scene.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been shot near the intersection of Griswold and Krause streets, causing two nearby Peoria Public Schools building to be locked down for a brief bit Friday.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection at 2:21 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was alert and talking to officers before being taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Both Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center and Trewyn School were briefly put on lockdown at 2:30 p.m. The lockdown, Peoria Public Schools said was lifted shortly before 3 p.m. Both schools let out at 3:30 p.m..

Roth said the man’s injuries did not initially appear to be life-threatening.

Officers are currently on the scene and there is no suspect information.

This story will be updated.