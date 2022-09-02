NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man has been arraigned for a slew of child porn charges.

Last month, 59-year-old Stephen Schultz was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation that started more than a year ago.

Normal police alleged they found out Schultz was possibly in possession and distributing child porn in April 2021.

In total, Schultz has been charged with 55 counts of child pornography. Of those counts, 39 were for possession of photos of a minor, and 16 were for reproducing the material.

He will be back in court Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. for a status hearing.