Scottish Rite Cathedral set to open later this year; Brand new stain glass windows installed Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Scottish Rite Cathedral in Peoria is getting closer and closer to being reopened.

On Thursday, members of the media were invited to go on a private tour of the Masonic Cathedral and saw brand new stain glass windows being installed.

Developer Kim Blickenstaff bought ‘The Scotty’ in April of last year.

Jenny Parkhurst manages the Scottish Rite Theatre. She says she can’t wait for the public to see it open later this year.

“Mr. Blickenstaff really wanted to revitalize this area between the Armory, the Peoria Women’s Club, and this of course. This is such a hidden gem the Scottish Rite, which I affectionately call ‘The Scotty.’ This is such a hidden gem that not a lot of the public could have direct access to this building,” Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst says ‘The Scotty’ will be used for any kind of art performances as well as weddings, fundraisers, and other public events.

Installing the stained glass windows

“We’ll be booking some gigs for the second half of this year, not only national touring companies and bands and roadshows, we’re also looking at becoming a new home for local arts organizations,” Parkhurst said.

The building was built in 1924. Parkhurst says she hopes the building’s old library room will be turned into the main bar area.

The ‘Illustrious Bro.’ room

When asked if there had been any major issues with the renovations to a building almost 100 years old, Parkhurst said not really.

“Aside from an occasional ghost here and there and getting locked in the building, we really haven’t had any issues at all. We’re happy to maintain the masons in this building and permit them to use the building as needed. We’ve developed a really good partnership and friendship with them,” Parkhurst said.

The theatre room is surrounded by six stain glass windows that will remain.

“We have over here, King Solomon, Our Father, and John the Baptist. Over here we have St. John, masonic symbols in the middle there, and the Knights Templar is the last one on the left,” Parkhurst said.

Some community members have been wondering if Mr. Blickenstaff was going to buy the Madison Theater. According to Mr. Blickenstaff’s spokesperson Mike Bailey, Blickenstaff has inquired about the Theater but Bailey says currently the price is too high to buy and repair it.

Masonic plaque in the Scottish Rite Cathedral