PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Scottish Rite Theater is celebrating its one-year anniversary of being open.

Since being remodeled in 2020, the theater has added restrooms, an A.D.A-approved wheelchair lift, an elevator, air conditioning, and a V.I.P seating area.

The theater has put on performances from bands and light orchestras, as well as plays and musicals.

Jannelle Justice is the executive director of the theater and wanted to preserve the building’s beauty regardless of all the renovations.

“Everything that they did with this facility, they made sure that they kept the architecture intact and really made sure that they kept the beauty of the building first and foremost, even with the sound system that we put on the stage. We wanted to make sure that it didn’t impede the beauty of the place,” said Justice.

For more information on upcoming performances, you can visit the Scottish Rite Theater website.