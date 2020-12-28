Scottish Rite Theatre to present New Years Eve concert virtually

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You can enjoy some local music this New Years Eve.

Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theatre will be presenting a pre-recorded concert, virtually, both on their Facebook page and their website this Thursday evening.

The show will include performances by Johnny Burnett, and The Smokers Blue’s Band.

Jenny Parkhurst, executive director of performing arts for the Scottish Rite Theatre, says the concert is a way to support local musicians, and provide entertainment for those missing live performances because of the pandemic.

In these times, in times of COVID, I think that people are really missing the communication with other people, and that interaction so this is a way for the KDB Group to still support local musicians and have a celebration in our community but safely,” said Parkhurst.

The concert is free to the community to watch, you can find the recordings on their website, or their Facebook page.