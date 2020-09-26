Search continues for suspected Canton shooter

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police agencies around the state continue the search for 28-year-old Clarence M. Otis.

Otis is suspected of shooting a 25-year-old female in Canton around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Kendall County Police found the silver Ford Focus Otis is believed to have fled the shooting in after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies suspect he is currently driving in a stolen white 2000 Buick Park Avenue.

Otis is wanted in Fulton County for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Otis is believed to be armed. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

