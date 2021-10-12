Search continues for suspects in Keeshanna Jackson death with new reward offer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Springfield want to find and arrest those responsible for killing Southern Illinois University freshman Keeshanna Jackson, and they are offering a sizeable reward to those with more information.

On Aug. 22, Jackson was shot to death while attending a party at 501 W. Cherry St. in Carbondale. When police arrived, they found her in the yard with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Although three other people were shot, Jackson was the only one who died. Carbondale Police think multiple shooters were involved, and there may be many witnesses with information.

Now, a $15,000 reward, $10,000 coming from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Division and another $5,000 from the Carbondale Police Department, is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Jackson’s death.

“We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal, and we are willing to reward anyone who does,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno.

“FBI Springfield and Carbondale Police are actively pursuing leads in this investigation,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “We hope $15,000 in reward money will encourage the public to come forward with new information and help bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, or Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.