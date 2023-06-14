PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of Logan Dunne is pausing the search while they wait for more clues.

According to a Facebook post from Eileen Ward Huber, the “family is very appreciative of you all, but we plan on taking time off until we get a solid clue.”

Dunne was initially reported missing in blue jeans and a blue shirt after leaving Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria on foot. He was last seen near Southport Rd and Kickapoo Edwards Rd. on June 11.

Dunne is a type 1 diabetic, and his family said going this long without insulin is dangerous for him.

The family has been searching the area for Dunne. On Tuesday, they searched a six-mile radius around Wildlife Prairie Park.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dunne should contact the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.