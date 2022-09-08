UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Witnesses observed Lee run into a residence near Greenlawn and Lincoln Avenues. Officers made contact with the home’s residence and took Lee into custody without incident.

Lee has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

UPDATE (2:27 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has confirmed that the female victim was a juvenile at a shooting on Western Avenue Thursday.

The 15-year-old victim has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are also looking into a second shooting near West Antoinette Street that happened 10 minutes after the Western shooting. Casings were found at the scene of the Antoinette shooting, but there is currently no known victim.

Police believe that the two shootings are not connected.

All lanes of Western Avenue have been reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Western Avenue has been closed in both directions at Wiswall Street due to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Western Ave. just before 1:30 on a call of 23 rounds fired. When police arrived, they found a female victim who was shot in the back shoulder.

The victim was alert and talking with officers.

Police have shut down the area while they search for a suspect, who is believed to be a Black male.

There are no other details available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.