Search still on for Bloomington Chief of Police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with the City of Bloomington are in search of the next chief of police. City Manager Tim Gleason said this process, is an important one.

“This position for the City of Bloomington is critical, I look forward to getting somebody in place, that can stay in place for several years. That stability is very important for the community and for the department,” said Gleason.

The application period closes July 5th, then the interview process will start.

Earlier in March, a survey was released on the city’s website, looking for input from the community regarding police-community relations.

“I appreciate those efforts, I want input from the community on a very critical position that I’ll be selecting here very soon,” said Gleason.

Gleason said the selection committee hopes to choose someone who people will hold in high regard.

“Someone that has that connect-ability with the community, someone that has that willingness to listen, the community is going to know if that person is genuine and empathetic, and sympathetic to their concerns,” Gleason said.

He added, he wants someone who will be a good fit within the department.

“Someone that can lead the men and women that are out there 24/7 doing a very tough job for our community,” said Gleason.

Gleason said a job offer could be extended as early as the first week of August.