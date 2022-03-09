PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight people were arrested in Peoria Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of NE Monroe Street.

Members of the Special Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), and Special Response Team (SRT) executed the search warrant at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As officers searched the building, they detained 15 suspects and found several types of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamine. Peoria Code Enforcement deemed the building uninhabitable.

The following suspects were arrested:

Erik S. Hill (41) Obstructing Justice, Outstanding warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, and two Tazewell County Warrants

Felicia D. Gunn (34) Obstructing Justice and a Mason County Warrant

Michael A. Palazzo (53) Possession of Methamphetamine (under 5gm)

Ronnie L. Bodtke (38) Possession of Methamphetamine (under 5gm)

Chelsea Q. Miller (33) A Peoria County Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine

Kristina M. Holt (47) Obstructing Justice and a Peoria County Warrant

Dena M. Thompson (54) A Mason County Warrant

Sheena J. Maynor (39) Possession of Methamphetamine (under 5gm) and a McLean County Warrant

Agencies had been investigating the building for six months.

Peoria police are still investigating the situation.