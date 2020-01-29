Sears at Northwoods Mall set to close after a long history in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — After nearly 100 years in Peoria, Sears is closing its doors.

The Northwoods Mall location is one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores closing across the country.

The first Peoria Sears opened in 1928 in a building on Adams Street that was eventually demolished.

“Downtown used to be considered a destination for retail shopping, especially the Adams Street area where Sears was originally and then they moved down to the river, but still had that experience of shopping and going out to eat perhaps,” said Christopher Farris, a reference assistant at the Peoria Public Library.

In 1965, Sears moved to a location in what was called Washington Square. Today, it’s the site of the Peoria Riverfront Museum and Caterpillar Visitor Center.

After years of serving downtown Peoria, Sears moved again. Sears opened its location at Northwoods Mall in 1998.

“The perception was that’s the end of retail shopping in downtown Peoria. So, that was a sad, bittersweet moment for a lot of people, especially the people who remember when downtown was really bustling with different department stores and other places to shop,” said Farris.

It was one of the last historic retailers to leave downtown Peoria.

“Sears outlasted them all. So, it was really the only place to do retail shopping into the 90s in the downtown area,” said Farris.

In a statement, Washington Prime Group, which owns Northwoods Mall says, “Washington Prime Group, the owner of Northwoods Mall, is working closely with Sears and other stakeholders regarding future redevelopment opportunities for the space. Washington Prime Group is committed to making further investments in Northwoods Mall and maintaining its longstanding presence as the gathering place to shop, play, eat and drink in Peoria.”

Transformco announced the closures in November 2019. Stores are set to close by February 2020.