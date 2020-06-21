Seatbelt prevents serious injuries in vehicle rollover crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people only suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon because they had their seatbelt on when their vehicle rolled over, according to Peoria Fire and Rescue.

First responders were called to 4100 N. Sterling at 3:00 p.m. because a vehicle rolled over at the Sterling Avenue overpass. Officials released they found an SUV on its top against the overpass fence. The vehicle they collided with had “major” front-end damage.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the SUV before the fire department arrived. They were both treated at the scene for minor injuries. Officials said the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, which helped prevent serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

