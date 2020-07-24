Seats for Soldiers event raises money for Hope for the Warriors

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal community is supporting local veterans with a patriotic display at the Corn Crib.

Seats for Soldiers is a 36-hour fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors organization. It started at 6 a.m. Thursday and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“They served our country, and it’s really important that they sacrifice that time for you, and so we can sacrifice a little time,” said Big Mike, radio host for 107.7 The Bull.

For every $5 donation, a flag is placed on a seat in the stadium, with a goal to mark all 5,000 seats.

Hope for the Warriors helps veterans adjust to civilian life after serving and provide any support needed.

“As a veteran myself, it’s just tremendous to know that the community that you’re living in and the state that you’re living in is there to support you and make you be a success when you come out of the military,” said Big Mike.

Organizers said the outpouring means a lot to local veterans.

To make a donation to Seats for Soldiers, people can stop by the Corn Crib at any time.

Donations can also be made by texting the word “SEATS” to 77-000.

A double-header will start at the Corn Crib at 5:30 p.m., with a firework show after the game.

