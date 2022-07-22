NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local radio group wrapped up its 5th annual fundraising effort for Central Illinois troops Friday at the Corn Crib.

Great Plains Media owns Cities 92.9, 107.7 The Bull and Magic 99.5 for five years have hosted the Seat for Soldiers campaign. Radio personalities from all three stations began a 36-hour marathon broadcast from the Corn Crib at 6:00 a.m Thursday and finished the broadcast at 6:00 pm Friday.

The group collected donations for the non-profit, Hope for the Warriors, an organization that provides support and services to Central Illinois military veterans.

A $10 donation put a flag on a seat at the ballpark and “reserved” it for a service member.

Chris Murphy, operating manager at Great Plains Media said the goal was $30,000 but fell just short. He’s thankful to everyone who donated.

“I think it means more in these economic times too when you’re talking about record inflation and stuff, I think being able to help veterans with that money goes a long way in these tough times,” Murphy said.

All funds collected stay in the area to support local veterans.

Hope for the Warriors offers veterans financial assistance, mental health services and transportation.