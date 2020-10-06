Second bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A second bird has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV) according to McLean County Health Officials.

The bird was collected in the 61753 zip code and is the second bird to test positive in McLean County in 2020. The first was collected last month in the 61704 zip code in the area east of Bloomington, according to a press release from the department.

According to the department, mosquitos become infected with the virus after feeding on infected birds and producing more WNV-positive mosquitoes. Animals and humans are infected by being bitten by a positive mosquito.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected