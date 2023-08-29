PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The second clue for the 2023 Jimmy John’s Marigold Festival Medallion Hunt was released Tuesday.

According to the Pekin Chamber of Commerce’s website, the medallion hunt takes place at the end of August to give local detectives a chance to decipher clues and locate the medallion hidden somewhere on public property in Pekin.

The Second clue is:

Many hunters start with a general view.

Others have a predilection for prediction.

They examine everything earned in the past.

I predict they’ll face frustration, then attrition.

When I went to seek the spot,

I approached from where the sun never rises.

I traveled with a marching cadence,

Just one of forthcoming surprises.

Gary Gillis

Cluemeister

According to the Marigold Festival Event Program, the grand prize for finding the medallion this year is $1,500.

This year’s medallion was designed by Pekin Community High School student Olivia Torrey.