EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has released the second clue for the Find Folepi Ornament hunt on Wednesday.

Here is the second clue:

Do you see the stars shining in the night? The light of the star could lead your way. Led by the light beaming brightly on the hill, You just might hear the angel’s voices. Do you hear what I hear? Is it the sound of children’s voices singing? Could it be the sweet hymns of joy? Or the silver church bells ringing? Then here comes the wooden soldier marching Hear the crowd cheering as the soldier is nearing. On his way to where the baby lies in a stable, The friendly beasts are around his cradle. 2 turtle doves high in the rafters, Cooing the baby to sleep, thereafter. Now the city is locked up tight, All is quiet for the night. Folepi Ornament Hunt Second clue

Those participating in the hunt can use the clues to try and locate a 3-inch, round, clear, acrylic, Folepi ornament hidden outside somewhere on public property within East Peoria city limits.

The person who locates the ornament will win:

• A $250 VISA gift card

• Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

• One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

• Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites

All Central Illinois residents are eligible to participate in the hunt. Those hunting are encouraged to be respectful and to not block traffic when searching for the ornament.