PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second shooting within 12 hours on Peoria’s East Bluff has sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of East Illinois Avenue at 7:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, the spokeswoman said.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, Roth said.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect information, she said. The matter remains under investigation.

It’s almost 12 hours to the minute from when a teenage boy was shot near the intersection of East Kansas Street and North Wisconsin Avenue. There, the boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said shortly after 9:30 a.m. that the teen, 17, died at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy was scheduled for later today.

Roth said there was no update regarding suspect information or arrests.

The teen’s death marks Peoria’s 14th homicide of the year.