Second man arrested in fatal Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — Another suspect was arrested Sunday regarding a fatal shooting that took place Saturday in Peoria.

Thirty-five-year-old Nicholas P. Pannell, of Peoria, was arrested first-degree murder and battery that caused bodily harm in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Breanna Kelly.

Additionally, 35-year-old Marco D. Brown was arrested Sunday for murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Peoria Police Department confirmed Monday that Pannell was the individual with a gunshot wound who was located in the vehicle that fled the area immediately after the shooting. Pannell was then transported to a local hospital.

He remained in police custody upon admittance to the hospital and was arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail the next day.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood said Kelly likely died instantly from a single gunshot wound to the midback. She was found dead inside the home in the 4000 block of W. Virden Ct.

Police were first called to the location at approximately 10:32 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.