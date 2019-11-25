Second man pleads guilty but mentally ill in Princeville couple’s murder

PEORIA, Ill.– The 21-year-old man accused of helping a Princeville man kill his parents last October pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, on Monday.

Matthew Roberts, also of Princeville, had his plea deal accepted in court and is facing 60 years in Prison. Roberts helped Jose Ramirez kill and hide the bodies of his parents, Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

The couple worked at Bradley University.

After a three-day bench trial, Ramirez, 22, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents on Nov. 20.

Last year, authorities claimed Ramirez, along with Roberts, pepper-sprayed his father and then stabbed him in the stomach and the neck while the couple was asleep. He also allegedly pepper-sprayed his mother, and stabbed her in the stomach then neck. Ramirez gave a second testimony saying he hit them with a baseball bat.

The two traveled around 10-15 miles north of Kewanee where they threw the couple’s bodies into the Spoon River.