BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A verdict has been reached in a trial against a Bloomington piano teacher facing a batch of sexual assault charges.

Aaron Parlier, 41, is facing one count of predatory criminal sexual assault where the victim was younger than 13, as well as 9 counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor. Additional charges include one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of child pornography.

He was found guilty on:

Count 1: Predatory sexual assault

Counts 2-10: Criminal sexual assault

Count 11: Sexual abuse

Count 18: Child pornography

In the courtroom Tuesday, the state addressed count one, criminal predatory sexual assault. Attorneys reminded the judge the female admitted that vaginal sex happened by the time she was 12. She reported knowing it happened between 6th and 7th grade, at which time she was 11 years old.

In regard to charges two through ten, criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, the state argued it was clear that Parlier and his student were engaged in a sexual relationship.

To support this, the state referenced a recorded interview Parlier did with Bloomington Police in 2017. In that interview, he tried to argue the girl was older than she really was.

However, the state argued it is not required to prove the exact age of the victim, just that she was younger than 18 when the alleged act occurred, and it was clear she was.

Monday, the court learned about a previous victim who told the court Parlier bought her a diamond engagement ring and a puppy when she was 14.

According to the state’s attorney, “he’s obviously attracted to eight-year-old children.”

The defense closed by saying there were extreme discrepancies between the ages and reported interviews that Parlier had with the police department.

One stipulation to find him guilty, the defense said, is that Parlier was a person of trust and authority who defied that role. However, the defense said being older than someone does not make someone a person of trust and authority.

Furthermore, nor does being a former teacher, and it cannot be proven in all of these situations that Parlier was in a position of trust and authority.

The defense said Parlier was forthright with the police department when interviewed and knew what he did was illegal, but told the truth to the best of his knowledge.

The defense was asking for a not guilty verdict.

This closed the second of six trials for Parlier. Previously, he was found guilty in October 2021 on 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

His punishment was at least 450 years in prison and $27,500 in fines.