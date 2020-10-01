Second vehicle involved in crash that killed four Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Traffic Officers determined Wednesday night that a second vehicle was involved in a crash that killed four young Sunday.

Information gathered by Peoria Police determined that both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle occupied by the four young ladies lost control and crashed into a tree.

Evidence does not indicate that there was any contact between the two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Jerome C. Polnitz.

Polnitz has been arrested for Street Racing, Driving While License Suspended, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene with Injury, Failure to Notify Police, Failure to Give Aid, and Speeding.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected