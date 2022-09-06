The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities released the latest update on a Saturday explosion that killed two people at a residence in rural LaSalle.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, 57-year-old Michele Waters is the second victim who was injured in the blast. She was airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Rockford, where she later died.

Michele’s autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Robert E. Waters, 59, was previously identified as the first victim of the explosion. No foul play is suspected in either death.

The incident is under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.