Second victim of March shooting dies after being hospitalized for three weeks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The surviving victim of Peoria’s latest homicide died Thursday afternoon, April 15.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 27-year-old Brian Bruce, Jr. died at 12:20 p.m. despite “aggressive resuscitation efforts and continuous critical care.” Bruce was hospitalized for three weeks following a shooting on Monday, March 22.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said at approximately 4:39 p.m., on Monday, March 22, multiple gunshots were fired off of W. Corrington Ave. with additional calls of shots fired in nearby alleys and W. Willcox Ave.

Dotson previously confirmed one of the victims, 25-year-old Demarcus Ferrell was found dead at the scene, whereas Bruce was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

Harwood said Bruce’s death is being investigated as a homicide. He said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, April 16.

The Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.