PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Community leaders gathered at the Board of Education Administration Building to watch a presentation on Jan. 8 on how to best predict and prevent targeted attacks.

According to the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), targeted violence is an attack that is planned, and is on a specific place or group of people. The federal agency said that there are methods to prevent the attacks.

Jeffrey McGarry, Supervisory Social Science Research Specialist for the NTAC, said that there are warning signs.

“It’s looking for what I call or kind of refer to as these yellow flag moments,” McGarry said. “A sign that these students are in distress. They’re not handling something. Being able to recognize that and being willing to come forward and get these students help.”

Peoria Police Department, school officers, fire departments, and city leaders watched the presentation to listen, learn, and gain data to be able to provide the best tactics.

“With all the violence that we’ve seen nationally and some of the violence we’ve seen in and around our schools locally, that it was important that we get our community stakeholders, our clergy, everybody in the same room. And have a presentation from the Secret Service on how to avert this targeted violence,” said Chief Eric Echevarria with the Peoria Police Department.

According to a study done by the NTAC in 2021, 84% of the attacks were on high schools, 15% were in middle schools, and 1% were in K-12 schools.

Grievances like bullying, romantic issues, and problems at home made up 45% of the attacks.

“To summarize our research is understanding that there is no profile for the type of attacker, there’s no profile of the type of school that can be attacked. These attacks are preventable. There is a build-up, there is a change in behavior, there’s various types of behaviors that are pretty consistent across the board of individuals getting to the point of thinking of violence or engage in violence.” said McGarry.