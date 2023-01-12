BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ new Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias made a stop in Bloomington Thursday afternoon.

Giannoulias is in his first week of taking up the mantle of Secretary of State. He spoke about how he plans to make state agencies more trustworthy in the eyes of the public and how he views government similarly to the customer service industry.

Giannoulias said he plans on utilizing new technology to help modernize the DMV experience.

“We are looking at digital IDs and digital driver’s licenses. Skip the line program. So new technology will help really decrease wait time and make it easier for people to access government services,” said Giannoulias.

He said he wants to implement digital driver’s licenses and IDs within the first year of being in office.