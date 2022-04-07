PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A candidate running for Illinois Secretary of State made a campaign stop in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon.

Democrat Anna Valencia met with voters and local leaders at the Peoria Labor Temple. Since 2017, Valencia has served as Chicago City Clerk.

During her visit on Thursday, she shared her vision for the office alongside active Secretary of State Jesse White.

Valencia said her goals include making Secretary of State services more accessible, equitable, and modernized.

While discussing the state’s DMVs, Valencia said she wants to help create an online portal.

“Kind of a one-stop-shop where you can create your own log-in, and you could renew your driver’s licenses there, you could register your business there. You could do all the things you need to do with your own online portal system,” Valencia said.

She added that programs that help young people become more involved in their communities are another focus.

“I want to help our young people regardless of your ZIP code to have an opportunity to intern at the Secretary of State’s office, and we want to create a Civics Corps, which would be young people getting paid stipends to learn how to register voters in their community, be civically engaged, be part of their community,” Valencia said.

Valencia added that she wants to continue work to bring grants to libraries to make the facilities Wi-Fi beacons. If elected, she would be the first woman to become Illinois Secretary of State.

Six candidates are running for Secretary of State, including 3 Democrats and 3 Republicans.