PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans to modernize his office in Peoria on Thursday.

Giannoulias visited the Peoria Driver Services Facilities on Sterling Avenue to meet with staff for their ideas on improving services.

“Modernization will be at the forefront of everything we do,” said Giannoulias.

Giannoulias’s modernization plan will use technology to improve customer service and reduce wait times, digital driver’s licenses, digital IDs, and electronic vehicle titles. His office is also redesigning the website and rolling out a new app.

“We have to bring new technology and modernization into every element of the Secretary of State office. We want to eliminate the time and taxes people are paying just to access government services,” he said.

Giannoulias stressed his office is focused on improving customer service.

“We don’t want people waiting in line. We don’t want people taking a long time…This is a customer service business, and everything we do is going to be based on making that customer experience a little smoother,” he said.

Giannoulias added he is striving to rebuild trust in government through ethics and transparency. His other priorities include increasing voter participation, narrowing the digital divide in public libraries, and streamlining the organ donor registry.