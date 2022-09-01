(WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that all offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities that are normally open Tuesday through Saturday will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 3. They will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Offices and facilities that are normally open Monday through Friday will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, and also reopen Tuesday.

Online services can be accessed over the holiday weekend at the Secretary of State’s website.