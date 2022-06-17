PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all facilities will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Offices and Driver Services facilities that are normally open Tuesday through Saturday will be closed on Saturday, June 18. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 21. Offices and facilities that are normally open Monday through Friday will be closed on Monday, June 20, and also reopen Tuesday, June 21.

Online services can be accessed over the holiday weekend at the Secretary of State’s website.