EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers on Bittersweet Road will face closures on the portion behind Tazewell County Landfill.

According to East Peoria’s Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson, the closures will take place to allow crews to sealcoat the roads on June 7 and 8 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The work will be done by East Peoria Public Works. The road will remain open outside the work hours.