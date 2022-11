WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A substantial section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning.

Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction.

Map of affected area post to the City of Washington, Illinois’ Facebook page Monday.

Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within the affected area should boil water for consumption until further notice.

This story will be updated when the boil order is lifted.