PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, construction will begin on a speed hump on E. Arcadia Ave.

The speed hump will be located between N. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Indiana Ave. As a result, Acradia will be closed to all traffic and drivers will need to use Republic Street or McClure Avenue as a detour.

Weather permitting, the closure will last one week.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in construction zones.