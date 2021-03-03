Section of Kickapoo Creek Road closed from March 8 through Sept. 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Monday, March 8, parts of Kickapoo Creek Road will be under construction, meaning the road will be closed between Adams Street and Middle Road.

Peoria County Highway Department (PCHD) Assistant County Engineer Jeff Gilles said construction workers will be replacing a concrete box culvert and concrete wing walls.

He said construction should be finished by Wednesday, Sept. 1. He also said a detour is expected to be posted.

Those looking for more information on the closure can contact PCHD at (309) 697-6400.