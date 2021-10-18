Section of Swords Avenue in West Peoria to temporarily close Tuesday

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in West Peoria will not be able to use Swords Avenue between W. Alice Avenue and W. Kenwood Avenue Tuesday.

Illinois American Water workers will begin installing a water main replacement starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, meaning the road will be closed to traffic. The work is expected to take one week.

While workers are installing the waterline, drivers heading south on Swords can detour left on W. Alice Avenue to N. Ashland Avenue.

West Peoria officials expect Swords Avenue to reopen Monday, Oct. 25.